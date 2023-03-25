NATO | Commander Kivinen: The discussion about Hornets did not come up during the visit to the United States

The Commander of the Defense Forces, Timo Kivinen, says that the F-35 fighter program is on schedule. He does not want to comment on the Hornet debate raging in Finland.

Defense forces commander Timo Kivinen visited the United States last week, including NATO headquarters in Norfolk and Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter factory in Texas.

In the interview given at the end of his visit, Kivinen says that Finland’s F-35 program is progressing according to schedule and there are no visible risks of delays.

The first fighters will be handed over to Finland in 2025. They will initially stay in the United States, where the first Finnish pilots will be trained. The first planes are scheduled to arrive in Finland, in Lapland’s airfield, in 2026.

Kivinen does not want to take any position on the heated debate in Finland regarding the handover of decommissioned Hornet fighters to Ukraine.

“If the state leadership discusses this issue in more detail, the Defense Forces will certainly be consulted and we will bring the military aspects and facts to their attention,” he says.

“As a soldier, I will not comment on that conversation any more.”

Kivinen also says that the conversation about the Hornets was not brought up by the Americans during the visit to the United States.

Stony visited two NATO HQs on his way, Joint Operations Headquarters Norfolk (JFC Norfolk) and Transformation Headquarters ACT.

The Norfolk joint operation headquarters is considered another option, when NATO will soon outline under which headquarters the Finnish forces would be stationed in the future, i.e. from where they would be led.

Another option has been considered the Brunssum joint operation headquarters in the Netherlands.

A presentation on reforming the command structure is expected from the commander of NATO’s forces in Europe during the spring. After Finland’s membership is realized, a presentation will also be made on how to position Finland.

On his way, Kivinen met the commander of JFC Norfolk of Daniel W. Dwyer and says that he also discussed the reform of the command structure with him.

It is important for Finland that the solution serves both Finland and the wider federation, says Kivinen. He does not open Finland’s point of view on the matter any further.

“In this process, we have brought our own point of view to the fore, of course, to our own political decision-makers, but also to NATO’s military authorities,” says Kivinen.

Is it Finland’s view that the headquarters should be in Norfolk?

“I’m not going to open up this issue in public here. Those decisions and that preparation take place on NATO’s side, and ultimately it is always a political decision. Only time will tell where we stand here.”

Of stones before Norfolk has recently been visited by the President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö that the Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (center). From the frequent rate of visits, we can at least conclude that Norfolk is of great interest to Finns.

Kivinen does not comment on such a conclusion, but refers, among other things, to the fact that preparations for his trip started already half way through last year.

Among the NATO countries, the Baltic countries, for example, fall under Brunssum, while the forces of Norway and Iceland, for example, are led from Norfolk.

The countries may have their own interests in getting Finland and in the future also Sweden in the same camp with them.

It is also not considered impossible that the command structure would be reformed more widely.

Stony during his visit he also met the Commander of the US Armed Forces, General Mark Milley. The discussion took place, among other things, about the F-35 program, the war in Ukraine and bilateral cooperation between Finland and the United States when Finland becomes a member of NATO.

Finland has started negotiations with the United States on a defense cooperation agreement (DCA). The agreement, among other things, defines the position of the US forces when they operate in Finnish territory.

Kivinen does not comment on the possible practical significance of the agreement, for example, to what extent it could mean the advance placement of US equipment or armaments in Finland.

According to Kivinen, the perspective of the soldiers is that the agreement would create a situation where there are no technical obstacles to cooperating with the US armed forces in different security situations.