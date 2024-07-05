Home page politics

Press Split

How many members will NATO have in 2034? “I very much hope that Ukraine will be an ally,” says Jens Stoltenberg. (Archive photo) © Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press/AP/dpa

Should Ukraine receive an invitation to join NATO? And if so, when? There is a heated debate within the alliance about this. Secretary General Stoltenberg is now making a statement ahead of a summit meeting.

Brussels – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg would like to see Ukraine join the defense alliance within the next decade. “I very much hope that Ukraine will be an ally,” the Norwegian replied in an interview with the German Press Agency in response to a question about a possible alliance expansion in the next ten years. He said he had also worked towards this during his time in office at NATO.

Not all in the same boat? There are major differences within NATO about how to deal with Ukraine’s desire to join. (Archive photo) © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Shortly before the NATO summit in Washington, Stoltenberg also called for even more military aid for the country attacked by Russia. “The stronger our support, the faster this war can end. (…) The more we commit ourselves in the long term, the faster the war can end,” he said. “Because now (Russian President Vladimir) Putin believes he can sit us out. We have to convince him that he cannot sit us out, and that can then create the conditions to end the war.” dpa