NATO | Central NATO positions are now circulating across the country – Member of Parliament Hanna Kosonen explains why she turned a full-fledged supporter of NATO

Center has traditionally been cautious about Finland’s NATO membership, but STT’s call round shows that positions are now changing rapidly. The transition of supporters to a more NATO-friendly one has been seen in polls, but the change is also visible in the provincial district organizations and the party’s parliamentary group.

One of the downtowners who has spoken out against the Savonlinna MP and former Minister of Science and Culture Hanna Kosonen. Prior to his work as a representative, he was a World Championship orienteering skier and spoke about turning his NATO stance accordingly.

Kosonen wrote on Facebook last week that he has never skied about NATO with a gray hang. He said the stance on NATO membership was still negative until the end of the fall.

On Friday Kosonen told BTI by phone why the view had changed.

The previous position, he said, was about pacifism: if everyone thought things were done without military force, there would be no need for weapons. Finland should be a neutral state on the side of peace, he thought.

In January, however, Kosonen told a friend that he was no longer confident of opposing NATO membership. It had already been said a lot by him, but in the end the large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine changed direction.

As a non-NATO country, Ukraine has not received all possible armed assistance. Auxiliary forces from other states have not entered the country either.

“On the other hand, this shows that Russia cannot be trusted. That no matter how non-aligned, no speech has been true and no agreement has been adhered to. ”

Kosonen came to the conclusion that even the Lisbon Treaty does not give Finland complete security guarantees. That is why he sees NATO membership as the only sensible option.

In the center there is strong regional activity, which is reflected, among other things, in the large number of district organizations. For this story, seven district leaders from the party’s core support areas were approached. There are a total of twenty districts.

The BTI interviewed district leaders anonymously so that districts would not be identified in the midst of a NATO position and so that chairpersons could speak more freely on the subject.

The presidents were selected for interviewing, in whose constituency the support of the city center exceeded 15% in the last parliamentary elections. The districts of the interviewees are located in different parts of the country, except in the southernmost part of Finland.

Based on the round of calls, the people of the center are no longer at all convinced that an over-cautious policy in NATO membership would work in the current situation.

Only one of the district leaders interviewed said that he was in favor of the current situation, in which Finland is not a member of NATO. Two of the district leaders interviewed supported NATO and others were still in the process of final position formation.

One of the interviewees, like Hanna Kosonen, said that she had fully rotated her NATO position.

“Yes, a big hand has now been pulled under the carpet from everything that has been tried to build in a good spirit now. The neighbor has proven to be completely unpredictable, ”he said of the change.

All district leaders estimate that there has been more NATO support in the downtown membership since the start of the war, and at least some transition to NATO support.

One of the presidents thought that those who had previously supported NATO were louder and that there could be little real shift within his circle. Some presidents, for their part, considered it clear that the transition to NATO support had been a great one for them.

The views are based on discussions between district leaders and the membership, as comprehensive surveys of members ’positions have not been conducted.

Most of those interviewed expected the party council to decide on the centre’s position on NATO’s application for membership in two weeks’ time, or at least to form some kind of preliminary position. Some district leaders speculated that a final decision might not be made until the June party meeting.

Yle released its own on Friday their survey NATO positions for members of the Center Party Council. Two-thirds of respondents were in favor of NATO membership. Slightly more than half of the 135 members of the party council responded to the survey.

Downtown people a move towards NATO favor does not mean that party membership has a unified view of the benefits of membership. One of the district leaders estimated that at the very beginning of the war, the internal debate showed division.

“There were really strong speeches for and against,” which has not been the case before.

The district chief in question points out that Russia’s large-scale attack was just beginning. His feeling is that the view of the membership has since become more and more positive for NATO membership, but there are still open questions.

The district director says that the membership is considering, among other things, the financial costs caused by NATO and how much and when Finland would have to send its troops abroad.

“However, no one wants to think,” that grandchildren or others are on the front somewhere in Syria or elsewhere.

Congressman Hanna Kosonen thinks that Finland is already investing more in its defense than many NATO members. In addition, the systems are already quite compatible with NATO.

Finland could have an opportunity for the so-called Norwegian model, Kosonen believes. That would mean that there will be no nuclear weapons or permanent foreign troops in the country during peacetime.

According to polls, the center’s supporters have become more pro-NATO than before. Helsingin Sanomat has also maintained an up-to-date database in which it has compiled the NATO positions of MPs from various sources.

On Monday, seven of the 31 downtown MPs had expressed a positive stance. The rest could not state their position or it was not known.

Kosonen’s key feeling is that the parliamentary group in the center is more pro-NATO than before. He still understands why many have not yet shared their views.

“We want more information and the government’s position before decisions are finally made or made public with its own solution. Yes, it is easy for me to understand. It is a huge decision, ”and it is a reflection for everyone.