July 27, 1974

TODAY MONZÓN IS OFFICIALLY “UNCOVERED”Officially, on this day, the three sectors of the PRI will speak before the PRI delegate, Senator Juan Sabines, in favor of the pre-candidacy of attorney Oscar Monzon Molina for the municipal presidency of Ahome. In El Fuerte, last-minute changes occurred and in place of the current treasurer, Cesar Cortez, the future mayor will be the transport leader Roman Moreno. The worker, peasant and popular sectors of the PRI received instructions to organize the “shows of support” for attorney Monzon.

France detonates nuclear device. Wellington. France has apparently detonated another nuclear device in the South Pacific, prompting swift and angry reactions from the New Zealand and Australian governments. New Zealand Prime Minister Norma Kirk expressed concern about the explosion, France’s 39th atmospheric detonation at the Mururoa atoll since 1964. “I have reason to believe that France has continued its nuclear testing in French Polynesia,” Kirk said. “I must make it clear that my concern about the continuation of these tests has not diminished in the slightest.”

PARTY FOR HÉCTOR GARCÍA. Héctor Raúl García Fox presided over a very special meeting. Since the young gentleman is working at the Banamex offices, his co-workers offered him a joyful party on the occasion of his birthday. Congratulating Héctor Raúl Pilón Serrano, Fela Osuna, Dora Soto and other beautiful employees of the bank, who accompanied him to enjoy a large and delicious cake with soft drinks, he was very happy surrounded by so much beauty.

July 27, 1999

UNRESTRICTABLE VIOLENCE. Once again, an entire sector of Los Mochis lived hours of terror when elements of the State Judicial Police and alleged drug traffickers faced each other with gunfire, where armored vehicles, grenade launchers and all kinds of high-powered weapons came to light. As almost always happens, the police encountered the alleged criminals by chance, since they were walking around freely, despite having criminal records and arrest warrants for their participation in kidnappings.

NATO CAUSED MILLIONS OF DAMAGES. Belgrade — A group of leading economists has estimated that NATO caused $29.6 billion in damage to Yugoslavia, requiring the country to take 15 years to regain its pre-bombing level of productivity. The group of independent Yugoslav economists, called the G-17 Plus, said the combination of NATO bombing and a decade of economic hardship will mean that the country will take at least 40 years to reach the level of prosperity it enjoyed in 1980. The figures, included in a report released to The Associated Press, are the most accurate estimate yet of the damage caused by the 78 days of bombing, which ended last month when Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic agreed to a peace plan for Kosovo. The government has not released official figures. The bulk of the damage, $23.2 billion, is estimated to be the GDP loss over the next 10 years, according to the document. It adds that Yugoslav industrial production will fall by 44.4% next year, due to the war with NATO. The looming gloomy outlook can be avoided only with a combination of social and economic reforms.

