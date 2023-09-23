Forces of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) carried out an organized simulation to demonstrate at what point drones (C-UAS) carried out this week to test around 70 systems and technologies (sensors, C2 and drones) that are used to combat small drones.

You drones represent a “big threat” for NATO and society in general, say Alliance sources, since even a small drone for private use can, for example, launch a explosive against a tank, attack vital infrastructure or collect intelligence.

A small drone flies over the green field of the Dutch military base Lieutenant General Best Barracks, in the city of Vredepeel, province of Limburg.

The eyes of those present, civilians and soldiers from several countries focus on the unmanned aerial vehicle, which could contain explosives or collect important information.

Another drone, considerably larger, quickly takes off from the runway, remotely controlled by an expert to capture his younger brother: he surrounds him, tests the terrain, increases altitude and shoots a net that immobilizes the small plane without any major complications. manned. He takes it to the runway, and releases it, wrapped in wires, with its wings attached, until a base employee catches it and takes it for analysis.

More than 60 industries, allied countries and partners have learned from each other to increase the ability to detect, identify and neutralize these small drones.

“Small drones pose a huge threat to NATO and our operations, and we must combat this threat. This makes this exercise very important. “Current events are being assessed, we see how drones are being used in Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine”, says Brigadier General Hans Folmer, Chief of Staff of the Communications and Information Agency (NCIA), in The Hague .

Information on the use of drones in warfare in Ukraine is analyzed, but data on the use of small drones in other non-military areas is also important.

“It’s more than what’s happening in Ukraine, it’s also the daily threats we face. That’s why we do this. It’s about detecting, tracking, identifying and finding a way to mitigate the threat. All these aspects are important. We see that there are many different systems on the market and we have to ensure that they work together”, says Folmer. Technology advances at an unbridled pace, and a fundamental part is that the industry itself is interconnected and nations are “interoperable” in the use of anti-drone activities, because, “it is not only the final object, the drone, but also the command center and intermediary communications,” says Folmer.