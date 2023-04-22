NATO opens to Ukraine and Russia threatens. The Ramstein summit, in the American base in Germany, further consolidates the link between the Alliance and Kiev after the trip of the general secretary Jens Stoltenberg to the president Volodymyr Zelensky, officially invited to the summit to be held on 11 and 12 July in Vilnius, in Lithuania. Zelensky agreed to be present in person. “Neither the majority of Ukrainians, nor the majority of Europeans, nor the majority of inhabitants of the entire NATO space will understand the leaders of the Alliance, if a well-deserved invitation to join the Alliance is not addressed to Ukraine in Vilnius”, he said said Zelensky on Thursday after the meeting with Stoltenberg.

Message fully received and shared, judging by the words of the secretary general in Germany: ”All allies are in agreement on the fact that Ukraine should join NATO”, said Stoltenberg, appearing “confident” about the chances for Ukraine, in the process of preparing a counter-offensive, to recapture Russian-held territories.

“I am confident that Ukrainians will be able to liberate more territories,” he said. “One of the main issues addressed here today was the capabilities, systems and supplies the Ukrainians need to retake other territories,” added the NATO secretary general.

NATO has just welcomed Finland and hopes to ratify Sweden’s entry in a relatively short time. “Putin’s chosen war did not happen as a result of NATO expansion. Putin’s war became the cause of NATO expansion,” US Defense Secretary Loyd Austin said during his speech at the 11th Contact Group meeting. Moscow “thought that Ukraine would not dare to fight back, but Ukraine stood firm with the help of its partners. Putin thought that our unity would crack, but Russia’s chosen brutal war only united us”, he underlined.

The continuous rapprochement between NATO and Ukraine, with the new increasingly explicit declarations, has provoked a reaction from Moscow, entrusted to the words of the spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova. “NATO is determined to defeat Russia in Ukraine and to motivate Kiev it promises that the country can be accepted into the Alliance after the end of the conflict. Such declarations are short-sighted and simply dangerous. This could lead to the total collapse of the European security system “, he has declared.