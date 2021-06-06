Cooperation between Russia and China is becoming closer and closer, it can be called a serious challenge for NATO. Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced this on Sunday, June 6, in an interview with the newspaper. Welt am Sonntag…

According to him, cooperation between Beijing and Moscow is strengthening both in the political and military spheres, the states are coordinating steps in international organizations, including the UN.

“In addition, the two countries are conducting joint exercises, long-range combat aircraft and maritime operations, and are actively exchanging experience in the use of combat systems and control over the Internet,” Stoltenberg said.

He added that the North Atlantic Alliance will discuss strengthening NATO and finding solutions to new political and security challenges during the summit in Brussels. Among the challenges, the Alliance Secretary General attributed the transformation of the PRC into a “self-confident military power” and the alleged growth of “aggression” on the part of Russia, to which the bloc will apply the strategy of “containment and dialogue”.

“On the other hand, we must, just in difficult times, remain in contact with our neighbor Russia on arms control and other military and political challenges,” Stoltenberg stressed, pointing out that the lack of dialogue will not give a chance to resolve differences and achieve mutual understanding …

On the same day, the NATO Secretary General noted that the member countries of the alliance are “seriously concerned” about closer cooperation between the Russian Federation and Belarus. He said that the military bloc is ready to protect its allies from any threat allegedly emanating from Minsk and Moscow.

In turn, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said that normal interaction between Moscow and Minsk is not included in the plans of the alliance. The diplomat also wished Stoltenberg health and getting rid of the persecution mania.