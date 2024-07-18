London (AFP)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stressed yesterday the importance of continued US support for Ukraine.

“The European member states of the alliance and Canada can certainly do more, but it is vital that the United States continues to provide support to Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said on the sidelines of a meeting of the European Political Group at Blenheim Palace near Oxford in the United Kingdom.

“It should be a joint effort between North America and Europe, and the United States is the most important ally. So I expect them to continue to support Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said when asked about the possibility of halting US military aid to Ukraine if Donald Trump returns to the White House.

This hypothesis is worrying some NATO countries and Ukraine, especially since Trump chose J.D. Vance as his vice president if he wins the presidential election in November. Vance strongly opposes continued American support for Kiev.

But Stoltenberg considered that “it is in the interest of the United States and its security to support Ukraine.”

More than 45 European leaders met yesterday near Oxford in the United Kingdom, where the new British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will stress his desire to develop a new vision for relations with his European partners, especially in the field of security.

Support for Kiev, democracy, energy security and migration are on the agenda of the fourth summit of the European Political Community, held at Blenheim Palace, the birthplace of Winston Churchill.

The leader of the “Labor” Party, Starmer, who recently came to power in the United Kingdom, said that he wanted to “seize the opportunity to renew our relationship with Europe”, after the differences that emerged with previous “Conservative” governments since Britain’s exit from the European Union.