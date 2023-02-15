Brussels (agencies)

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced yesterday that he will visit Turkey today, to confirm the alliance’s support after the devastating earthquake that struck this country and to call for the ratification of Sweden and Finland’s accession to the alliance. And he stated, during a press conference in Brussels at the end of a meeting of NATO defense ministers yesterday: “I will visit Turkey (tomorrow) to confirm the alliance’s solidarity during my talks with President Erdogan.” Stoltenberg made it clear that he would also address the issue of Sweden and Finland joining NATO, adding: “I will ask them to ratify the two accession protocols at the same time, but Turkey will decide whether it wants to ratify the two protocols or one of them.”