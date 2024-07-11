Stoltenberg: NATO countries urge China to stop cooperating with Russia

NATO member countries have urged China to stop cooperating with Russia, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, as quoted by RIA News.

“Today’s message is the strongest message NATO has ever sent to China regarding China’s contribution to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said.

The final declaration states that NATO still sees Russia as the main threat to the alliance countries. At the same time, the alliance stated that it has no desire for confrontation with Russia.