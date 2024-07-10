NATO: China has created systemic challenges for Euro-Atlantic security

The North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) has called on China to engage in dialogue to reduce strategic risks, according to a joint statement declarations organizations.

“We encourage China to engage in discussions to reduce strategic risks and promote stability through transparency. We remain open to constructive engagement with China,” the statement said.

It is emphasized that China creates systemic challenges to Euro-Atlantic security.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called Russia’s victory in Ukraine the biggest risk for the alliance. According to him, Moscow’s success “will strengthen authoritarian leaders in Iran, North Korea and China.” He also said that NATO was not ready for the start of the Ukrainian conflict. According to him, significant gaps in the combat readiness and compatibility of NATO forces were identified, which must be quickly compensated for.