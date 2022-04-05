NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday that killing civilians is a “war crime.” and called for all those responsible for massacres like the one in Bucha, around kyiv, to be brought to justice.

“Targeting and killing civilians is a war crime. All the facts must be established and all those responsible for these atrocities must be brought to justice,” the Norwegian politician said at a press conference prior to the Foreign Ministers’ meeting. of NATO, which takes place on Wednesday and Thursday in Brussels.

He also assured that the Alliance hopes that Russia will carry out a new offensive in the east and south of Ukraine to try to conquer all of Donbasin the east of the former Soviet republic.

“In the coming weeks, we expect an additional push from Russia in the east and south of

Ukraine, to try to take all of Donbas and create a land connection with occupied Crimea,” he said.

In that sense, he stressed that the Alliance now sees a “significant” movement of Russian troops away from kyiv to “regroup, rearm and resupply”.

“They change their focus to the east,” he said, adding that it is a “crucial” phase of the war.

Thus, Stoltenberg said that the allies are determined to provide more support to

Ukraine, including anti-tank weapons, air defense systems and “other equipment”.

“We are now seeing a new phase of the war because Russia is withdrawing not only from kyiv, but also from most of the north and significantly reducing their presence there, because they failed. President (of Russia, Vladimir) Putin failed to the objectives that it set for this military operation,” he stated.

The allied secretary general specified that Putin’s objective was to control kyiv “in days”, but he showed that several weeks have passed since the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24 and “he has not yet managed to take kyiv and many other cities in the North”.

Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO/NATO)

Therefore, he explained that Moscow is moving many troops from northern Ukraine to Belarus and also to the east.

“What we expect is a new highly concentrated Russian offensive in Donbas to try to occupy all of Donbas. (…) This military concentration will take time, the repositioning of Russian troops will take time, a few weeks, but after that, We fear that we may see a big Russian offensive in Donbas to take Donbas,” he said.

He added that in the run-up to the likely offensive in Donbas, as Russia repositions its troops, it is “extremely important that the allies of the

NATO provide support” to Ukraine.

Regarding the massacre of civilians in Bucha, Stoltenberg found that all “we have seen the horrific images of civilians killed in Bucha and other places, controlled by the Russian army until a few days ago“.

“This is unbearable brutality that Europe has not witnessed for many decades,” he said, adding that NATO allies are supporting the investigations, including through the UN and the International Criminal Court.

Asked if NATO is convinced that Russia is responsible for the massacre of civilians in Bucha, Stoltenberg stressed that the massacre took place during a period when Russia controlled those areas, “so they are responsible.”.

“We have information from many different sources and also from open sources, from the media, from commercial satellites, and they are all telling the same story: that there have been brutal atrocities committed in many different places in Ukraine and that they have taken place over a period of time. in which Russia controlled these territories,” he said.

“I am afraid we will see more examples of killing civilians, more examples of atrocities, and more examples of targeting and killing civilians, which are war crimes,” he said.

EFE

