Former UNHRC expert de Zayas called NATO the greatest threat to the existence of mankind

Former UN Human Rights Council independent expert Alfred de Zayas called NATO the greatest threat to the existence of mankind. About this he wrote in his article for the Global Times.

He stated that NATO forces have committed war crimes and crimes against humanity since the 1990s. According to him, today it is important that the world community recognize the North Atlantic Alliance as a threat to the peace and security of mankind. “The alliance’s repeated provocations pose the greatest threat to our survival as a species,” de Zayas said.

According to him, the bloc deserves to be called a “criminal organization.” He stated that since 1997 the organization had become a “geopolitical giant” that sought to subjugate the entire world.

De Zayas added that any tribunal with proper jurisdiction could try the alliance’s military personnel under various recognized laws. He noted that this is possible due to the presence of documentation of numerous violations by representatives of NATO forces of the Hague and Geneva conventions.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the countries of the alliance decided to prepare in case of a Russian attack. It is specified that the development of defense plans took 4400 pages. According to the bloc’s general secretary, these are the most extensive defense plans since the end of the Cold War.