NATO Admiral Bauer called for preparations for war with Russia in the next 20 years

The North Atlantic Alliance must prepare for a full-scale war with Russia. The conflict could unfold in the next 20 years, warned the chairman of the NATO military committee, Admiral Rob Bauer.

According to him, the authorities of the alliance member countries and the civilian population must prepare for such a scenario and possible conscription for military service. Peaceful existence, Bauer pointed out, is not a given.

We need to prepare a system that will allow us to train more people in case of war, regardless of whether it happens or not Rob BauerChairman of the NATO Military Committee

The head of the military committee called on NATO countries to modernize their industries so that in the event of a conflict they would be able to produce weapons and ammunition faster. In his speech, the admiral also praised Sweden for asking its citizens to prepare for war before formally joining the alliance.

Germany warned of the possibility of war with Russia

As German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius pointed out, German experts believe that war with Russia is possible within the next five to eight years. “We hear threats from the Kremlin almost every day, recently again against our friends in the Baltic countries,” the head of the department said.

Photo: Mindaugas Kulbis / AP

Meanwhile, the publication Bild, citing an allegedly secret Bundeswehr document, wrote that Germany is developing a plan for a war between NATO and Russia, which, according to the scenario of the German Ministry of Defense, could begin in the summer of 2025. According to the document, on Day X, the NATO commander-in-chief will give the order to transfer 300 thousand troops to the eastern flank. It is assumed that the most likely location for a collision will be the Suwalki corridor between Belarus and the Kaliningrad region.

At the same time, the German defense department explained that considering even the most unlikely scenarios is part of everyday military affairs.

Putin said that Russia is not going to fight with NATO

Russian President Vladimir Putin recalled that the military bloc promised not to expand “not an inch to the east,” but reality showed the opposite. Moscow is not going to fight either with Europe or with NATO, the head of state assured. At the same time, the number of NATO troops in Eastern and Central Europe is increasing, Putin said.

Related materials:

Earlier, Putin also called US President Joe Biden’s assertions about Russia’s interest in a possible war with NATO complete nonsense. “I think that President Biden understands this, this is just a figure of speech in order to justify his erroneous policy in the Russian direction,” he said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, meanwhile, called on the alliance to prepare for a multi-year confrontation with Russia. At the same time, he could not predict how long the confrontation would last, since the North Atlantic Alliance, in his words, “is always looking for opportunities to return to a situation where there is room for better relations.”