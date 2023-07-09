NATO | Brittilehti: “fearful Germany” is preparing to block Ukraine’s NATO membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi expects clear signs of steps towards membership from the military union in Vilnius. The positions of the NATO countries are at odds with each other.

Germany plans to block Ukraine’s NATO efforts in Vilnius, as it fears that the military alliance will drift into war with Russia. This was reported by a British newspaper The Telegraph.

The NATO countries will gather for a summit in Vilnius on the 11th–12th. July. According to The Telegraph’s anonymous source in NATO circles, Germany plans to oppose Ukraine’s immediate membership at that time.

According to Germany, NATO countries should rather focus on security guarantees that help Ukraine defend itself outside the military alliance.

“Berlin doesn’t want to see Vladimir Putin possibly testing the fifth article,” says the source.

According to NATO’s fifth article, an armed attack against one or more member countries is considered an attack against all NATO member states.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi has made it clear that he expects to receive a clear message in Vilnius about how Ukraine can become a NATO member after the end of the war. Without it, participation in the entire meeting in Vilnius makes no sense at all for Ukraine, the president stated to The Wall Street Journal at the beginning of June.

Ukraine has been worried about Germany in particular.

“Don’t repeat the same mistake as the Chancellor [Angela] Merkel did in Bucharest in 2008, when she vehemently opposed any possible progress towards Ukraine’s NATO membership,” said the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba At Politico, in Die Welt and In Bild in a published interview.

According to Kuleba, the decision to leave Ukraine out of NATO opened the way for Russia to annex Crimea.

NATO within the promotion of Ukraine’s NATO membership has been strongly supported by, among others, the Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas.

“I emphasized that at the Vilnius NATO summit we must give Ukraine practical steps on the way to NATO membership,” Kallas wrote

on his Twitter account

on Friday after meeting the new ambassador of Ukraine.

President of the United States Joe Biden formulated the matter as follows to the CNN channel in an interview he gave:

“I don’t think there is a consensus in NATO on whether to bring Ukraine into the NATO family now, at this particular moment, in the middle of a war,” Biden said.

However, Zelenskyi himself has stated that he understands that membership is not possible during the war.