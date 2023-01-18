NATO | British government: Britain still strongly supports Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership, encourages others to do the same

Downing Street does not want to speculate on Lavrov’s speeches and Russia’s actions, but reiterates its support for Finland and Sweden.

London

Britain still stands firmly behind the NATO membership of Finland and Sweden and encourages other NATO countries to do the same.

This is what the British Prime Minister’s spokesman in London commented on Wednesday after the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had said In Moscow, Russia will respond with “appropriate measures at the borders” if Finland joins the military alliance NATO.

How worried about Lavrov’s statement and threat should be?

“I’m not going to speculate on Russia’s actions, but we will [Yhdistynyt kuningaskunta] we have always been clear that NATO is fundamentally a defensive alliance. That has been very clear in everything that has been done over the last year,” a British government spokesman told HS at a briefing for foreign correspondents in Downing Street.

The British government’s press release also repeated its support for Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership a couple of times.

“The United Kingdom continues to strongly support the accession of Finland and Sweden [Natoon]and we encourage all NATO members to do the same.”

Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership still depends on Turkey and Hungary. NATO cannot accept new members without the approval of all the old member states.

Especially Turkey, with its many demands, has held back the accession process of Finland and Sweden.

According to the British press, the matter has not been forgotten by others:

“We have regular negotiations with Turkish counterparts at all levels, and we encourage them as well as other NATO allies to support the membership of Sweden and Finland.”

Spokesperson however, the details of the negotiations cannot be disclosed.

Britain was one of the first countries to ratify the NATO membership of Finland and Sweden. The then Prime Minister Boris Johnson visibly supported Finland and Sweden already in the spring of 2022 when submitting the NATO application.