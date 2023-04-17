Tuesday, April 18, 2023
NATO | Britain and Germany went to identify Russian military planes in the Gulf of Finland and the Baltic Sea

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 17, 2023
World Europe
0
NATO | Britain and Germany went to identify Russian military planes in the Gulf of Finland and the Baltic Sea

The British and German air forces participate in the control of NATO’s eastern border. It was the fifth such joint operation.

Britain’s and German Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon fighters went to identify a Russian reconnaissance plane and two Russian fighters over the Gulf of Finland and the Baltic Sea. Told about it The British Air Force in its announcement published on Monday.

According to the release, one of the planes was the Ilyushin Il-20 reconnaissance plane of the Russian Air Force, which was on its way from Russia to Kaliningrad. Sukhoi Su-27 fighters based in Kaliningrad had come to meet the reconnaissance plane.

The British and German air forces are cooperating as part of an operation aimed at securing NATO’s eastern border.

The fighters are operated from the Ämari Air Base in Estonia. It was the fifth such joint operation, says the British Air Force.

