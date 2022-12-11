Home page politics

Will there be war in Europe? NATO boss Stoltenberg fears an escalation of the Ukraine war. © Alexandru Dobre/dpa

According to NATO boss Stoltenberg, the Ukraine war could escalate into a conflict between NATO and Russia. Will there be war in Europe?

Kiev – The Ukraine war could take on greater proportions than expected. NATO boss Jens Stoltenberg believes that the Ukraine war could spread. The horrible Ukraine warAccording to Stoltenberg, could refer to a conflict between Russia and expand NATO. “We are working to avoid that,” Stoltenberg said in an interview with the Norwegian broadcaster on Friday, December 9, 2022 NRK. It must also be avoided at all costs that there is a conflict that involves other countries in Europe and thus becomes a “full-fledged war in Europe”, reports kreiszeitung.de.

Wars in Europe: NATO chief Stoltenberg fears the Ukraine war will spread

NATO boss Stoltenberg fears that the Ukraine war is spiraling out of control and could escalate into a war between Russia and NATO. “When things go wrong, they can go terribly wrong,” Stoltenberg said loudly in a TV interview with NRK abcnews. Russia had NatoStates have been repeatedly accused of supplying arms to Ukraine and equipping Ukrainian troops for a targeted attack on Russia.

The tension between Russia and NATO had escalated especially after the Rocket hit Poland aggravated. The missile impact on NATO member country Poland had sparked discussions as to whether Article 4 of the NATO Treaty must be activated. According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, there is now no evidence that the missile impact was a deliberate attack. According to preliminary analyses, the incident was likely caused by a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile used against Russian cruise missile attacks. Nevertheless, Stoltenberg ultimately saw the responsibility as lying with Russia. The real reason for the incident was Russian war against Ukraine.

Will there be war across Europe? Putin directs serious accusations at the West

Of the Russian President Vladimir Putin had also addressed allegations to the West on Friday. In a video message to the defense and security chiefs of several former Soviet states, he again accused the West of using Ukraine as an instrument against his country.

According to Putin, the West has promoted genocide and terror in the Donbass for years and effectively turned the country into a colony Editorial Network Germany (RND). The West would now use the Ukrainian people “as a battering ram against Russia, continuing to supply Ukraine with arms and ammunition, sending mercenaries and pushing the country on a suicidal course,” the Kremlin chief said.

When will the Ukraine war end? NATO boss Stoltenberg fears a Russian offensive in the spring

Since the start of the Ukraine war, many have hoped that it would end soon. While the Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defense Volodymyr Havrylovovich about a end of the war in spring speculated, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg fears that the situation will not ease by then. Russia is trying to freeze the war, at least for a short time, before launching a major offensive in the spring, Stoltenberg said at an event Financial Times. The Kremlin wants to use the winter to regroup its troops and repair weapons. Kiev also continues to prepare for a winter turnaround in the Ukraine war, reports merkur.de.

According to Stoltenberg, the NATO countries will continue to provide Ukraine with “unprecedented” support. Among other things, NATO equipped the Ukrainian army with winter equipment so that the Ukrainian troops can continue to defend themselves in the cold and not how Russian soldiers died of cold death due to lack of equipment are exposed. Military experts suspect that the Ukrainians will take advantage of the winter for war planning. But these are only speculations so far.