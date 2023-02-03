NATO | Bloomberg’s sources: Turkey could accept Finland’s NATO application in March at the latest – possibly without Sweden

Turkey could only ratify Finland’s application for membership in the military alliance NATO, Bloomberg reports based on anonymous insider sources. This could happen before mid-March. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not comment on the claim.

Turkey would be ready to ratify Finland’s application to the military alliance NATO by March at the latest – possibly without Sweden. This is what insider sources familiar with the matter tell the news agency Bloomberg’s by.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan According to Bloomberg, the measures taken by Finland to take Turkey’s security concerns into account have been sufficient, Bloomberg’s anonymous insider sources tell.

According to sources, the announcement on the ratification of Finland’s NATO application may be given before the break that the Turkish Parliament is scheduled to take in mid-March, before the elections in May.

Department head of the political department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Piritta Asunmaa told HS that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not comment on the news and has nothing new to say on the matter.

Thursday The prime minister who visited Stockholm Sanna Marin (sd) and the Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson repeated several times at the joint press conference that the countries want to advance to NATO simultaneously. Both prime ministers emphasized that the countries meet the NATO membership criteria.

“It’s not just about being good neighbors, it’s about security interests. Finland and Sweden share a common security environment. It is in the interest of both countries and also of NATO that the countries join NATO at the same time,” said Marin.

Finland and the different pace of Sweden’s NATO applications came into the news again last Sunday, when President Erdoğan said the Turkish news agency of Anatolia according to which the country gives the green light to Finland’s NATO membership.

Erdoğan, upset by Sweden’s anti-Turkey protests, also said that Sweden should not expect it to support NATO.

Only two countries, Turkey and Hungary, have not ratified Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO applications.