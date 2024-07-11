Joe Biden in the spotlight at NATO summit. The health conditions of the president of the United States are a topic that cannot be ignored, after the flop in the televised debate with Donald Trump. The contrast, writes Politico, at this moment could not be more stark: Biden, physically and politically fragile, presides over what could be his last NATO summit at a time when the Alliance has never been stronger.

The site specializing in US politics returns to the dilemma surrounding the president and the Democratic Party and which is destined to dominate the scene once the curtain falls on the Washington summit. It does so from the perspective of the NATO leaders who arrived in the capital for a summit that was supposed to be celebratory, but which turned into a test of Biden’s cognitive abilities, called on that Italian night to pass the test of the final press conference.

The 11:30 p.m. event will be the summit’s crucial one, especially for the president. This tension is not lost on NATO officials from several European nations, who say they are alarmed by Biden’s apparent decline and are increasingly concerned about the prospect of seeing an ardent supporter of the alliance replaced in November by Trump’s open hostility.

According to Politico, in reality Officials are increasingly resigned to Biden’s defeatwhich they fear could halt or reverse the Alliance’s recent momentum, threatening Ukraine’s ability to repel Russia’s invasion. And some are not shying away from the president’s concerns about issues that go far beyond politics because they enter his personal sphere.

“It’s a very strange feeling to listen to the president of the United States and be more stressed that he’s going to go off topic than excited to hear from the leader of the free world,” said one senior European diplomat.You worry about whether he knows which direction he’s going, whether he’ll fall, what he’ll forget, or whether he’ll say ‘North Korea.’ when he meant ‘South Korea.’ It’s just a weird experience,” he added, speaking on condition of anonymity.

While leaders in Washington applauded his speech and exchanged warm smiles and handshakes with Biden, there is a growing awareness in Western chancelleries of a changing landscape, amid growing doubts from the Democratic Party and the precariousness of a moment in which the president’s candidacy seems to depend on every word he utters or step he takes. “He didn’t look good,” said a diplomat from one of those countries based in Washington. “We would prefer a more stable situation in the United States.”

And it is clear that a certain nervousness is creeping in among the leaders.“I have no intention of commenting on this matter,” said Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, while other colleagues responded with polite words about respect for the American democratic process and expressed hope that NATO would withstand a second Trump term.

Alexander Stubb, the American-educated president of Finland, has bemoaned the “toxic” level of political polarization in the United States, saying optimistically that Washington would continue to need European allies even if the tycoon wins in November.

“Of course we are looking at elections all over the world and the American elections are very important,” Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said. “But we are very clear, it is the American citizens who will make their choice and we will respect it.” De Croo, who met Biden at the White House about a month ago, told reporters he found the president “very clear on our objectives” and praised his speech to leaders on Tuesday as “extremely strong.”

But when asked what he thought of Biden’s shaky debate performance, De Croo walked away, eagerly handing the microphone to another leader waiting in the wings. “It’s incredibly embarrassing for our allies to be asked these questions about Biden’s mental capacity,” said Brett Bruen, a former State Department official under Obama.