“NATO can and will defend every inch of its territory.” US President Joe Biden reiterates NATO’s commitment while speaking at the meeting of Atlantic Alliance leaders on the second day of the Washington summit. The spotlight was on Ukraine in particular and, by extension, on the threat posed by Vladimir Putin’s Russia: NATO member countries must increase their industrial production to keep pace with Russian production of weapons and ammunition.

“We cannot allow the Alliance to be left behind,” Biden said, adding that all NATO members are committed to increasing their industrial capacity and “doing their part to keep the Alliance strong.”We will be able to produce necessary defense equipment more quickly. And we may need it.“.

US to deploy long-range cruise missiles in Germany

The US commitment is confirmed by the commitment to deploy long-range cruise missiles in Germany starting in 2026 to strengthen NATO’s deterrent capacity in Europe. The program for the deployment of long-range fire capabilities of the Multi Domain Task Force, includes Tomahawk missiles, SM-6 and hypersonic missiles now under development, “which have a significantly longer range than the ground-based missiles now based in Europe“.

The United States and Germany announced the future deployment in a joint statement released during the NATO summit in Washington. It will start with “episodic deployments” in 2026 and continue “in the future with long-term stationing”. “Exercising these advanced capabilities will demonstrate the United States’ commitment to NATO and its contribution to Europe’s integrated deterrence”.

The deployment of intermediate-range missiles, i.e. those with a range of 500 to 5,500 kilometers, was prohibited by the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which was signed in 1987 by Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan, a treaty from which the United States withdrew in 2019, denouncing Russia’s development of the new 9M729 cruise missile. Last month, Vladimir Putin declared that Russia would resume production of intermediate-range nuclear missiles, denouncing American exercises of such weapons in Denmark.