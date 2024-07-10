Nato, Italy becomes a strategic ally for Ukraine. Growing distance between Meloni and Salvini

The summit of the Born in Washington it opened with an announcement from the most awaited man, the president of the United States Joe Biden. While waiting for the decisive test to understand whether the number one in the White House will be able to challenge Trump in the November elections due to his psychophysical problems, also due to his age, Biden opened the proceedings. “Today I am announcing,” Biden said, “a Historic donation of air defense systems For Ukraine. USA, Germany, Netherlands, Romania and Italy will deliver five additional strategic air defense systems to Kiev in the coming months.” With the support of NATO, Biden reiterated, “Ukraine can and will stop Putin“And if Kiev falls, the Kremlin will not stop at Ukraine, he warned in his speech at the ceremony held at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium.

So there is also Italy among the five countries that today announced the imminent delivery to Ukraine of new batteries for anti-aircraft defenseincreasingly precious to react to the growing Russian raids. “Italy – said Prime Minister Meloni – has been recognized an important roleWe have focused a lot on an important topic such as air defenses, which They defend civilians above all and the critical infrastructure that Russia continues to attack. The work of the anti-aircraft defense defends above all the civilian population”. Meloni is committed to giving nearly $1.7 billion to Ukraine in 2025. A higher figure of over €400 thousand compared to the aid provided in previous years.

And in the final declaration that the Italian Prime Minister will sign there is also the commitment to the Samp-T system. The Prime Minister’s staff explains that Italy could not avoid the collective commitment. Also because Meloni’s position on Ukraine has been a political watershed in the EU. But the government is not hiding the fact that there is the Salvini problem. The position “The more weapons you send, the longer the war goes on.” is spreading in Europe, where with the birth of the Patriots group of which Salvini’s League is part, together with Orban And The Penthe political distances between the deputy prime minister and Meloni risk expanding furtherThe choice of the Prime Minister on whether to vote for or against Ursula will be decisive of der Leyen for an encore as EU Commissioner.