The armed forces of the 14 member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) began annual exercises on Monday,
To simulate the defense of the territory covered by the Alliance using nuclear weapons.
NATO stated that the exercise, called “SteadfastNone”, includes up to 60 aircraft, including fighters, control and refueling aircraft, as well as a B-52 long-range bomber from the United States, which will fly from North Dakota.
NATO said the training flights would take place over Belgium, which hosts the exercises, as well as over the North Sea and Britain. He stressed that no live ammunition would be used.
A press release said Steadfast Knife is a “routine and recurring training activity and is not linked to any current global events.”
NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said Steadfast noon is hosted by a different NATO alliance each year.
