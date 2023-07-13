The news that thrilled the world was President Zelensky’s protest, but the issues weighing on NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), one of the most iconic Western structures, are today much more burdensome for our future than nervousness of the Ukrainian leader.

Zelensky called quite brusquely, at the beginning of the Vilnius summit, for clarity and speed in the decision to admit his country to the Organization. The kick had all its good reasons – Ukraine after 17 months of war still lives without continuity and security of Western support, albeit generous -. But the President himself is probably the first to understand that Ukraine’s entry into NATO would involve the immediate involvement of the entire West in the conflict with Russia, with the consequences that can be imagined. All things that were repeated to him in private talks, above all by the Americans, well before the start of the summit. And the creation of a NATO-Ukraine Council born specifically to monitor the issue is a signal which, in the end, was able to make Zelensky say that the Vilnius meeting is “a great success”. His initial protest was therefore dramatic, but not unexpected, a duty, and above all a message for home.

But the NATO that Jens Stoltenberg presented at his annual appointment is today faced with problems of even wider scope than the conflict in Ukraine itself. War remains the game in which everything is won or lost, but the conflict has revealed new imbalances, new ruptures born right after the fall of the Berlin Wall, from the Middle East to the Balkans, passing through Africa, which have ignited the beacon on new global threats. Also bringing to light a new role that NATO could or should have. With an action projected no longer and not only on the West and its protection, but on the global scenario.

Among the questions posed at the beginning of the summit, at least a couple prove these reflections: “How can the Alliance prepare for a long-term hostility with a Russia that becomes increasingly isolated?”. And again, “what role should NATO assume to counter China’s military and economic growth?”. As can be seen, this is a NATO that is reflecting on its own global intervention, outside, far outside the borders of that Atlantic pact which is at its foundation.

Stoltenberg introduced the Vilnius summit with a speech delivered in June in Norway (published by Foreign Affairs on July 10) entitled “A stronger NATO in a more dangerous world”. It should be noted, as the NATO leader himself notes, that Moscow has already suffered Wagner’s attack, “with a deepening of the country’s internal divisions”, and yet Stoltenberg says “It is necessary not to underestimate Russia and all the dangers from which the world is threatened today”.

So it is throughout the world that NATO today must become the champion of freedom and security. This is the passage on which we are now intensely working.

Again Stoltenberg, in his eve speech: «The autocratic regimes are uniting, just as we who believe in freedom and democracy must remain united. NATO is a regional alliance between Europe and North America, but the challenge is global. That’s why I invited to Vilnius in addition to European leaders, our partners from the Indo-Pacific- Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea. We must have a common understanding of the risks to our security and work together to strengthen the resilience of our societies, economies, and democracies.”

All clear, and all said. NATO is thinking of overcoming its regionality, overcoming the limits of the original Western formula, to somehow become a security system that expands throughout the world, assuming defense no longer on a territorial basis, but on a political one – the struggle between democracies and authoritarian regimes.

In fact, the two-day event in Vilnius ended yesterday with this hope.

However, a couple of observations are in order.

Is a “global” NATO really needed and above all can it work? In some ways it is right to ask the problem of security in a world no longer organized in blocks. In fact, in recent years the Organization has been called into question for conflicts that pose risks that are not strictly regional. But its strength has always been its strategic precision: the defense of the Western axis. Setting out on a road no longer marked by “material boundaries” the risk is that of entering the fog of politics: how do you judge the degree of democracy or authoritarianism with respect to economic agreements, the free circulation of goods, and with what intervention on alliances with powerful but profoundly culturally different countries? In other words: NATO which has been effective on a strip of land and identity (the heart of the West) can enter with the same effectiveness in a possible Japan/China clash – and I am making this example because the front of greatest interest seems today to be just that?

The real possibility is that all of this will become a much more banal and highly questionable operation: that NATO will assume the role of “global policeman” in a fragmented world. That role that America has always exercised and which is now finding it increasingly difficult to be legitimized to sustain. There is little doubt that for the United States, a politically divided country that fluctuates between presidents like Biden or Trump, i.e. directed towards totally different policies, a country against which the rest of the world moves in a deaf and growing discontent, withdrawing from the role of policeman to entrust it to NATO (that is, to one of its projections) would be a great relief. But it would also be a form of “irresponsibility” that Europe should certainly discuss.

And still with regard to Europe, the other sore point emerges from the two days in Vilnius: how much does this global dream cost our continent? Stoltenberg has been making it known for weeks now that 2 percent for defense is the minimum, but in his speech in Vilnius he significantly praised the 8 percent that Canada’s military spending has come to.

I think there are many doubts as to whether the economic conditions of European citizens can justify such an expensive, as well as ambitious, project.