“Military Chronicle”: NATO is redeploying aircraft due to missile attack on Ukraine

NATO is redeploying aircraft due to missile attack on Ukraine. The regrouping of the North Atlantic Alliance Air Forces became known from a report Telegram– channel “Military Chronicle”.

“At this very moment, a Boeing KC-135T Stratotanker ‘flying tanker’ is being rushed from the British Mildenhall airbase to the Polish border,” the publication says.

It is noted that the Boeing P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine reconnaissance aircraft and the Boeing E-3A Sentry airborne early warning and control aircraft have also been sent to Poland.

Earlier, Ukraine reported strong explosions in Kyiv. The mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, said that air defense systems were operating in the suburbs.