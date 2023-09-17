Head of the NATO Committee Bauer: the alliance does not pose a threat to Russia

NATO will not attack Russia, and therefore does not pose a threat to it. This was stated by the head of the alliance’s military committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, reports RIA News.

He emphasized that the Russian side is aware of this. “We have no plans to attack it,” Bauer said during a speech at the annual conference of NATO chiefs of general staff.

Earlier, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said there were no threats from Russia. He also commented on the fall of parts of the drone on Romanian territory, noting that the alliance has no confirmation of the intentionality of the incident.