The head of the NATO military committee, Bauer, announced his readiness for a direct confrontation with Russia

The head of the NATO military committee, Lieutenant Admiral Rob Bauer, assured that the alliance is ready for a direct confrontation with Russia. He stated this during an interview with the Portuguese TV channel. RTP.

At the same time, Bauer admitted that NATO has lost its monopoly on military initiative, and at the moment the priority of the alliance is rearmament. He also expressed the opinion that Russia’s strategic goals go beyond the borders of Ukraine and Moscow is striving for the “return of the Soviet Union.”

On January 19, Bauer said that the threat of war between NATO and Russia remained. He noted that armed confrontation is possible regardless of the outcome of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.

Despite the outcome of the conflict, Russia will have the same ambitions Rob Bauer Head of the NATO Military Committee

In the United States declared the absence of threats to NATO from Russia

At the same time, the coordinator for strategic communications in the National Security Council (NSC) of the White House, John Kirby, said that there is no threat to the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance from Moscow. He stressed that Washington “sees absolutely no indication” that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “planning strikes on NATO territory.”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also assured that the alliance does not want to be a party to the conflict in Ukraine. “We do not send our troops or NATO aircraft to Ukraine. But we support them with hardware. According to him, there is always a danger of escalation, which is why it is so important to strengthen NATO’s military presence in the eastern part of the alliance,” he argued.

However, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, noted that the NATO countries were completely involved in the confrontation with Russia, and it is on the rise. She stressed that the citizens of the member countries of the alliance should be aware of this fact.

“War with Russia” was mentioned by the head of the German Foreign Ministry

German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock mentioned about the “war of the West against Russia” during the discussion of the supply of tanks to Kyiv. At the same time, she called for fighting against her, supplying Ukraine with more weapons. Later, the German Foreign Ministry explained that the support of Ukraine does not make Berlin a party to the conflict.

After that, the head of the opposition right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Tino Krupalla, said that the German Foreign Minister threatened the existence of the country with her unprofessional behavior. In her opinion, Burbock should be fired for her words about the “war against Russia.” The head of the state group of the Christian Social Union in the Bundestag, Alexander Dobrindt, called on Burbock to correct the statement about Europe’s war with Russia.

Commenting on the words of Burbock, Maria Zakharova turned to the German Ambassador to Russia with a request to clarify the conflicting statements of the German Foreign Ministry. “Do they understand what they are talking about? The German Foreign Minister declares that her country, along with other countries, is at war with Russia, ”the diplomat was indignant. At the same time, “the same ministry does not consider its country to be a party to the conflict,” she recalled. At the same time, a member of the Federation Council Alexei Pushkov noted that Burbock “said what she wanted to say.”

In turn, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev called Annalena Burbock a useful fool. He was surprised at the frankness of the head of the German Foreign Ministry, who stated at the Parliamentary Assembly that European countries were fighting against Russia.