NATO Deputy Secretary General Joana: the alliance does not see the risks of a possible Russian attack on Moldova

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said that the North Atlantic Alliance does not see the risks of a possible Russian attack on Moldova, but is monitoring attempts to destabilize the situation in the country. He gave in an interview with TVR Info.

“I have said and I repeat, we do not see the risk of an imminent military attack on the Republic of Moldova by the Russian Federation,” he said, stressing that the military-political bloc intends to strengthen military support for Moldova, while continuing to respect its neutrality.

On March 27, military exercises of special forces units together with NATO countries began in Moldova. Training maneuvers aimed at joint training and exchange of experience between the military personnel of the Moldovan, Romanian, American and British special forces will last until April 7