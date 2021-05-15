NATO assessed the possibility of returning to normal relations with Russia. Brendan Boyle, Rapporteur of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, expressed his opinion. He is quoted by RIA News…

According to him, it is extremely important for the alliance not to succumb to the temptation to sacrifice the national security interests of allies and partners for the sole purpose of resuming dialogue with Russia. Boyle stressed that a return to any kind of normal relationship with Moscow is now not possible.

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly rapporteur also said that now the member states need to show “strategic restraint” in relation to Russia, since Moscow is unlikely to change its foreign policy in the near future. However, he added that there are several issues on which contacts are not ruled out, for example, arms control, the fight against terrorism and pandemic or climate change.

Earlier, former US national security adviser John Bolton found a way in which Washington can “force Moscow to join the West.” According to Bolton, the United States should fight back against Russia in the countries of the former USSR, including Abkhazia and South Ossetia. The politician believes that thereby Washington will be able to “win” and regain influence on the “gray zone” that arose after the collapse of the USSR and the Warsaw Pact.