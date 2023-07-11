NATO communique: deepening military integration of Russia and Belarus poses a threat to the alliance

The deepening military integration of Russia and Belarus, including the deployment of an advanced Russian military potential in the republic, poses a threat to regional stability and NATO defense. This is stated in communiquépublished following the results of the first day of the bloc’s summit in Vilnius.

“NATO will remain vigilant and continue to closely monitor developments, in particular the possible deployment of so-called private military companies in Belarus,” the publication says.

Earlier, the NATO countries stated that they do not seek confrontation with Russia and do not pose any threat to it. At the same time, the communiqué emphasizes that Moscow’s policy is hostile, which is why the alliance cannot consider the country a partner.