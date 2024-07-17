Brussels (dpa)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced yesterday that the alliance has appointed Patrick Turner as the alliance’s special envoy to Kyiv.

Turner is set to lead NATO’s representation in Ukraine starting next September.

Stoltenberg said the senior British official “brings years of leadership and experience to the position.” The official is tasked with coordinating political and operational support to the alliance on the ground.

Turner previously served as NATO’s Assistant Secretary General for Operations and NATO’s Assistant Secretary General for Defence Policy and Planning.

The appointment comes after a NATO leaders summit in Washington, where the allies adopted a plan for NATO to coordinate military aid to Ukraine for the first time under a formal mission called NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine.