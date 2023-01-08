NATO application | Halla-aho rather supports Vanhanen than Aaltola: the current parliament does not need to deal with NATO membership

According to the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, things may still happen in the membership process that the committee would take a position on.

Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Jussi Halla-aho (ps.) does not see the need for the current parliament to take part in dealing with NATO membership before the ratification of membership in Turkey and Hungary.

The committee plays a key role in handling the matter, as it prepares a report on the subject, on the basis of which the plenary session of the parliament finally votes on the matter. The government submitted a proposal for the approval of the North Atlantic Treaty to the parliament in December.

“I don’t see what would be achieved by completing the report and completing the parliamentary proceedings before the ratification of membership in Turkey and Hungary. The argument in favor of waiting is that things can happen during the process that the committee can take a stand on in its report,” says Halla-aho to STT.

Halla-aho’s thinking is similar to that of the Speaker Matti Vanhasella (middle). Vanhanen has suggested that the parliament would only approve the bill definitively when the missing ratifications have been received. He has justified his view by saying that the parliament does not make laws to wait in the desk drawer.

Foreign policy director of the institute Mika Aaltola has been of the opposite opinion.

Aaltola said on Tuesday For a Democrat, that he thinks the NATO decision must be made before the parliamentary elections. He justified his view by saying that Finland would show determination to the current member states.

Halla-aho does not see either option as particularly dramatic. He considers that handling the matter in advance neither speeds up nor slows down the process.

“It hasn’t really dawned on me what the haste of some parties with the parliamentary proceedings is based on. I haven’t heard any very compelling arguments in favor of it. Finland’s NATO membership will not be realized any faster if the parliament deals with this accession issue as quickly as possible.”

Thing the president was also present Sauli Niinistön in the New Year’s speech. After the parliamentary hearing, the bill still needs Niinistö’s signature.

“It is, of course, in the hands of the sitting parliament whether we want to resolve the motion on joining before the elections,” Niinistö said a week ago.

STT asked Niinistö what kind of consideration he himself has gone through regarding the matter and whether he has his own position regarding the handling. The president’s office replied that the interview would not be possible.

Unlike most of the government’s proposals, the NATO issue does not end with the parliamentary elections. The processing of international agreements can continue without interruption during the next parliament.