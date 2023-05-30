AFPi

05/30/2023 – 12:38

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) announced this Tuesday (30) that it will deploy additional troops in northern Kosovo, where Serb protesters are concentrated. On Monday, clashes left 80 injured between demonstrators and military personnel from the international force.

“The deployment of additional NATO forces in Kosovo is a prudent step to ensure that KFOR (the NATO peacekeeping mission in Kosovo) has the necessary capabilities to meet UN Security Council commitments,” said Admiral Stuart B. Munsch, Allied Joint Forces Command based in Naples.

In Zvecan, members of the NATO-led International Force for Kosovo (KFOR) set up a barricade around the town hall to block access, an AFP journalist reported.

Three Kosovar police armored vehicles were parked in front of the town hall. The presence of this force has sparked outrage among Serbs, who make up 6% of Kosovo’s population and boycotted April municipal elections in four northern locations where they are in the majority.

Four Albanian mayors were elected, but with a turnout of less than 3.5%.

These mayors, considered illegitimate by protesters, took office last week.

Tensions rose on Monday after Serbs tried to force their way into Zvecan’s town hall. Kosovo police used tear gas to repel the crowd.

At first, international KFOR forces tried to separate the demonstrators from the police, but later dispersed the crowd using their shields and batons.

Protesters then responded by throwing rocks, bottles and Molotov cocktails at soldiers. More than 50 demonstrators were injured, according to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

European Union (EU) diplomat chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday called on Serbs and Kosovars to “decrease tensions immediately and without conditions”.

The Serbian president met this Tuesday in Belgrade with ambassadors from the Quintet, a group of five NATO members who closely observe the Western Balkans, but announced that he would also negotiate with representatives of Russia and China.

Russia called on the West to end “misleading propaganda about Kosovo”.

– “Unprovoked attacks” –

KFOR forces said their soldiers responded “to unprovoked attacks by a violent and dangerous mob” and carried out their mandate impartially.

Kosovo police described the situation in the north as “fragile but calm” and urged citizens “not to give in to calls for violent protests and provocations”.

Belgrade never recognized Kosovo’s independence, proclaimed in 2008 by this former Serbian province. Almost 120,000 Serbs live in Kosovo, which has a population of 1.8 million, mostly Albanians.

“Pristina’s unilateral advances generate violence against the Serb community, which takes us away from lasting peace and stability in the region,” Vucic wrote on Instagram after meeting with Western diplomats.

“The departure of these false mayors and members of what Pristina describes as special forces are conditions for the preservation of peace in Kosovo”, he added.

NATO condemned the attack on KFOR troops and said this type of action was “totally unacceptable”.

On Monday, Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic sparked controversy after writing “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence” on camera during the Roland Garros tournament, which is played in France.























