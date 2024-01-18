You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Stock photo NATO soldiers.
EFE/EPA/TOMS KALNINS
File photo NATO soldiers.
It is the largest military operation carried out in decades. What is known?
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) announced this Thursday that it will begin next week its largest military exercise “in decades”, an operation lasting several months in which they will participate 90,000 alliance soldiers.
American General Christopher Cavoli, head of NATO's European Command, said that the exercise, called “Steadfast Defender”, will extend until May with the participation of the 31 NATO countries and Sweden, which aspires to join the military alliance.
Developing…
