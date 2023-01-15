NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed today, Sunday, that Western countries will send new shipments of heavy weapons to Ukraine.
In an interview with German daily Handelsblatt, ahead of a meeting this week at Ramstein Air Base of the Contact Group for the Defense of Ukraine that coordinates arms supplies to Kyiv, Stoltenberg said, “Recent undertakings for heavy weapons deliveries are important, and I expect more in the near future.”
“We are at a critical juncture. Therefore, it is important that we provide Ukraine with the weapons it needs,” he added.
Kyiv demands more heavy weapons, while Western countries have expanded the range of weapons they provide.
Last week, France, Germany and the United States pledged to provide Ukraine with 40 German “Marder” armored vehicles, 50 American “Bradley” armored vehicles, and a number of French “AMX-10” armored vehicles for infantry transport or reconnaissance.
But the pressure is growing on the allies to agree to deliver battle tanks.
On Saturday, the United Kingdom pledged to send 14 Challenger 2 heavy tanks to Ukraine “in the coming weeks”.
