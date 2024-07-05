Brussels (dpa)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that the alliance will provide Ukraine with military aid worth 40 billion euros ($43 billion) in 2025, during a press conference yesterday.

The Secretary-General said the Allies agreed to maintain this financial pledge for next year as a “minimum” to meet Ukraine’s needs in defending itself against Russian invasion.

NATO leaders are meeting in Washington next week to mark the alliance’s 75th anniversary and send a strong message of support to Ukraine. But the €40 billion pledge is not the multi-year financial commitment to support Ukraine that Stoltenberg wanted the allies to agree on.

The alliance will also review military aid next year. The multi-year financial pledge was part of the NATO secretary general’s attempt to bolster the alliance’s support for Ukraine in the event that Donald Trump returns to the US presidency.