NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the military potential and rhetoric of Russia, as well as the events in Georgia in 2008 and in Ukraine in 2014, indicate the risk of a new military conflict in Europe. With this opinion, he spoke during a press conference, broadcast which was conducted on the alliance website.

“But that is why it is so important for us to enter into dialogue and sit down at the negotiating table. And for this reason, I welcome the fact that Russia wishes to host a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council. This is at least a positive signal, ”Stoltenberg said. He promised that the alliance would act in good faith and heed the concerns of the Russian side.

According to the NATO Secretary General, the upcoming talks will touch upon various issues, including arms control, transparency of military activities and mechanisms for preventing military incidents, as well as civil and military channels of communication between the alliance and Russia. “At the same time, the members of the alliance made it clear that we will not compromise on key principles, including the right of each country to decide independently which way it will go and how it will ensure its own security,” Stoltenberg stressed.

The Russia-NATO Council meeting will take place on January 12 in Brussels. Before that, on January 10, bilateral talks between Russia and the United States will be held in Geneva, and on January 13 – a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna.