The NATO bloc has announced plans to replace AWACS reconnaissance aircraft with their next-generation counterpart, the Boeing E-7A. This was announced on November 15 on the official website alliance.

“Surveillance and control aircraft are critical to NATO’s collective defense, and I welcome the allies’ commitment to investing in high-quality capabilities,” the organization’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement on this topic.

The decision to replace NATO was associated with the end of the operational life of the AWACS aircraft fleet. The alliance expects production of six new Boeing E-7A Wedgetail aircraft to begin in the coming years, and the first of them is planned to be ready for service by 2031.

It is noted that this project, approved in November by NATO member countries, became one of the largest arms purchases by the alliance in the history of the alliance. According to Stoltenberg, such large acquisitions became possible thanks to the pooling of resources of various states of the bloc. The NATO Secretary General called these measures an “investment” in adapting to a more unstable world.

According to published data, the E-7 Wedgetail is an advanced command, early warning and control aircraft. It is equipped with radar to detect aircraft, ships and missiles over long distances.

The aircraft is built on the basis of the 737 jetliner. Currently, the United States, Great Britain and Turkey use similar aircraft or plan to operate them, the report clarifies. In turn, the fleet of E-3A AWACS aircraft has been used by NATO forces since the 1980s.

Earlier, on November 8, Izvestia’s sources in the Russian Ministry of Defense spoke about the beginning of the development of a new reconnaissance and strike complex (RUK). According to military expert Dmitry Kornev, this system will help the Russian army reduce to a minimum the time from detection to destruction of a target.

Prior to this, on September 28, the North Atlantic Alliance announced the dispatch of two AWACS aircraft to Lithuania with the purpose of monitoring Russian military activities near NATO borders for several weeks. About 150 military personnel were sent to Lithuania to support it.