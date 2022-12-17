NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg believes that Russia is preparing for a protracted special operation in Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with AFP that Russia intends to wage a protracted conflict in Ukraine. His words leads France 24 TV channel.

Protracted conflict

Stoltenberg announced the relevant plans of Russia and stressed that preparations are underway for their implementation. According to the NATO Secretary General, Kyiv needs to supply military assistance until Moscow doubts its ability to prevail in hostilities.

We must not underestimate Russia. Russia is planning a long war. We see that they are mobilizing more forces, that they are also ready to suffer more losses, that they are trying to gain access to more weapons and ammunition. Jens Stoltenberg Secretary General of NATO

The Secretary General called on the members of the North Atlantic Alliance to continue to support Ukraine. He expressed confidence that the conflict would end with peaceful negotiations. Deliveries of weapons and ammunition to Kyiv will most quickly lead to a dialogue.

Earlier, Stoltenberg allowed the conflict in Ukraine to turn into a war between Russia and NATO. “But I am sure that we will avoid this,” he said.

Possibility of negotiation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky admitted that a number of countries are urging him to sit down at the negotiating table with Russia. “However, I do not see a subject for conversation,” he stressed. In his opinion, the dialogue between the presidents of Russia and France, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, is fruitless.

In mid-November, Zelensky assessed the possibility of negotiations with Russia and denied his refusal to dialogue. He noted that the most important requirement of Kyiv to Moscow is the restoration of justice. The Ukrainian leader also admitted that the conflict with Russia could end in 2023.

In turn, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on December 6 informed about the lack of prospects for dialogue with Ukraine. In his opinion, the Russian authorities do not see them at the moment.

However, earlier in the Kremlin it was repeatedly reported that Russia considers diplomacy the most preferable way to achieve the goals of the special operation.

At the end of October, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his readiness for negotiations with Ukraine. He stressed that it was Kyiv that refused dialogue with Moscow. “The issue is not with us,” he said.

Russia’s actions

On December 17, the Russian leader got acquainted with the work of the joint headquarters of the armed forces participating in the special operation in Ukraine. He listened to a progress report and held a conference and meetings with military leaders. “Dear comrades, I would like to hear your proposals on our immediate and medium-term actions,” Putin urged.

And we, as you correctly said, as everyone here says, we must achieve our goals. And we will get them. Without a doubt Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The meeting was attended by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov and Commander of the United Group of Forces Sergei Surovikin. During the meeting, Putin listened to the reports of the commanders of each operational area of ​​the special operation.

According to the Ministry of Defense, on December 15, Russia stopped the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in three directions – Krasnolymansk, Donetsk and Kupyansk. The Kremlin has repeatedly assured that the goals of the special operation will be achieved.