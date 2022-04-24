NATO | Anna Kontula opposes NATO membership: “It is known that Russia is not attacking anything after Ukraine”

Finland’s decision on NATO membership is approaching. HS interviews two MPs with opposing views on NATO. In this interview, Anna Kontula (left) explains why she opposes joining the military alliance.

Finland The NATO train is on the move. Stocks collected by HS already a clear majority of MPs are in favor of NATO membership and the application is considered quite likely.

Left Alliance Anna Kontula runs countercurrently. He announced his position on Easter Sunday: not to NATO.

The HS interviewed two MPs with opposing views on NATO. From here you can read why Hanna Kosonen (center) supports it.

Kontula bases its position on the fact that NATO does not necessarily increase Finland’s security, but that NATO membership could increase the number of countries that are hostile to Finland. This could increase the threat of terrorism, among other things.

According to Kontula, NATO also includes member countries that do not share Finland’s general values, or at least its personal values. These countries include the United States, Turkey and Hungary.

Kontula is also considering how far-reaching decisions can be made in the midst of an environmental disaster when major changes in the international economy, power relations and demographics are known.

His NATO position is absolute.

“Now that I’ve done the analysis, I’m not going to change it anymore. You may find out later if I was wrong. It is possible.”

His conclusions Baseline Kontula has obtained, among other things, expert consultations, as have other MPs. Yet he has come to a different conclusion than many others.

Why?

“Politics is the kind of future. There is an exceptional amount of uncertainty here when it comes to complex matters. Really, no one can say what a wise security solution is for Finland, ”he says.

“It won’t be condemned for years to come.”

He says there is strong scientific evidence on climate change, for example, that can be taken as a starting point or not at all. In the NATO question, the factual base and scenarios are less relevant because things can go in any direction.

Kontula describes Russia as a dark card. Finland’s neighboring country is in a state that could lead to the development of democracy, an increase in authoritarianism or complete chaos.

“There is no credible Russia scenario that would rise above the others and build on its position,” he says.

“You can’t create a strategy based on knowing what that card contains.”

Isn’t it worth preparing if there’s only ignorance ahead?

“It would be if the only variable was how likely Russia was to attack militarily. There are many different options on the table, varying in severity. ”

President of Russia Vladimir Putin has, in Kontula’s view, been given too much weight in the NATO debate.

“Putin is an idiot in his seventies, and the basic facts of biology suggest that he will no longer be a factor that would affect Finland’s foreign and security policy in any way.”

Therefore, Kontula believes that the argument through Putin’s person is not valid but that scenarios should be considered through Russia.

“It is known that after Ukraine, Russia will not be attacking anything in the near future.”

Is it known?

“I haven’t met any experts who have said we have an acute threat of attack.”

“Really no one can say what a wise security solution is for Finland. “It can only be condemned in years,” says MP Anna Kontula.

“ “I’m not at all excited about having a NATO debate, and I couldn’t be less interested if there was a choice.”

Kontula is one of the politicians who discuss the NATO from other starting points than how quickly Finland must join NATO. This discussion has been wanted, but Kontula feels uncomfortable.

However, as a Member of Parliament, it is a must.

“I really wouldn’t want to have this discussion, but I would like to talk about strikes, for example. I’m not at all excited about having a NATO debate, and I couldn’t be less interested if there was a choice. ”

According to Kontula, discussing NATO is difficult, even impossible. That is not the fault of democracy but of the subject.

“A significant portion of the information is something that cannot be handled properly. There were a lot of things in the report that couldn’t be mentioned because they were things to keep secret, ”he says.

“How can democracy function in such an environment when one cannot become acquainted, even if one wishes to become acquainted?”

Kontula announced its position on NATO after a majority in parliament had already expressed its support for NATO membership. Someone with a grimace might say it’s easy to disagree now.

“Of course. The scenario I support is unlikely to materialize. With these prospects, I will not be held accountable for my words. However, not many old people in Finland will be held liable. ”

Kontula recalls how, for example, he warned about Russia’s dependence on Fennovoima’s nuclear power plant project years ago. He was then told that Kontula just doesn’t understand real politics.

“Now those same critics are of the opinion that from a real policy point of view, such a nuclear power plant project should not be implemented.”

Member of Parliament the mailbox was filled with criticism after the NATO exit. Kontula has been called a “putinist” and you know why.

“It was best when a citizen called to make children think differently about the future. My youngest child just turned 18 and I’m a grandmother. ”

One criticism has been that Kontula did not mention Russia in its output on its Facebook page.

“I did not realize that if I am talking about a potential attack on Finland, the word Russia must be mentioned separately. Maybe someone thought I was talking about Sweden or thinking about a potential Estonian invasion of Finland. ”

Read more: Hanna Kosonen supports NATO membership: “Our small army may not be able to defend our country to the end”