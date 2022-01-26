Home page politics

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stands by Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. © Alex Brandon/AP Pool/dpa

In the midst of increasing tensions in the Ukraine crisis, Russia made demands for security guarantees from NATO and the USA – which were considered almost impossible to fulfill. Responses have now been sent.

Brussels/Moscow/Washington – After much pressure from Moscow, NATO and the USA have responded to Moscow’s demands for guarantees for security in Europe in the conflict over Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US government’s written response to Moscow’s concerns has been fully coordinated with Ukraine and European allies. “We took their input and incorporated it into the final version that was submitted to Moscow,” Blinken said.

In the Ukraine conflict, top diplomats also came together in Paris to negotiate a solution to the crisis. The talks dragged on longer than expected into the evening.

The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed receipt of the US letter. Nothing was initially known about the content. Foreign politician Alexei Chepa in the Russian parliament announced that Moscow would react decisively to Washington’s response. NATO had previously announced that the member states had agreed on an answer to Russia’s list of demands. The US initiative was an additional letter.

Last month, Russia handed over a draft agreement to NATO and the United States in which the Kremlin demands security guarantees in Europe. Among other things, it calls for an end to the eastward expansion of NATO, which Russia sees as a threat. In particular, the Kremlin wants to prevent Ukraine from being included in the western defense alliance. The US and NATO, in turn, suspect Russian President Vladimir Putin of planning an invasion of neighboring Ukraine. The Kremlin rejects this. The Kremlin had flanked its demands on the West with a threatening Russian troop deployment on the border with Ukraine.

Alliance circles said on Wednesday evening that the 30 NATO countries had agreed on a joint written response and immediately sent it to the Russian government. The letter should therefore not be published for the time being. According to diplomats, it does not contain any major concessions. It was made clear that core demands from Russia were unacceptable for the alliance, it said. This not only includes Moscow’s request to rule out Ukraine’s possible admission to NATO, but also the demand to initiate a troop withdrawal from the eastern alliance states.

On the other hand, one is ready to talk about topics such as arms control and disarmament, it said. In addition, there could be talks about reducing risks in military activities, more transparency and improving communication channels.

The US government also rejected the Russian demand for binding commitments to end NATO expansion. It has been made clear “that there are core principles that we are committed to upholding and defending,” said US Secretary of State Blinken. These included Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the right of states to choose their own alliances. “The door of NATO is open and will remain open.”

Blinken was “absolutely convinced” of German solidarity in the Ukraine conflict. “I see a very strong solidarity regarding the consequences that Russia will face if it renews its aggression against Ukraine, across the board. And that includes Germany,” he said in Washington. “I am absolutely convinced of German solidarity (…).” Blinken responded to the question of criticism of Germany’s plan to deliver 5,000 military helmets to Ukraine.

The helmets are a “very clear signal: we stand by your side,” said Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD). However, this is far from enough for Ukraine, which had demanded large-scale deliveries of arms to defend against a possible Russian attack. The ambassador in Berlin, Andriy Melnyk, spoke of a “drop in the ocean”. Kiev’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko was even clearer: “5000 helmets are an absolute joke,” he told the “Bild”. “What does Germany want to send next in support? Pillow?”

The Ukrainian ambassador welcomed the delivery of the helmets, but at the same time criticized them as a “purely symbolic gesture”. “Ukraine is expecting a 180-degree U-turn from the federal government, a true paradigm shift,” he said.

There are also signs of a dispute over the German approval demanded by Estonia for the transfer of artillery pieces (“howitzers”) from GDR old stock to the Ukraine – currently the subject of consultations in Berlin. Not only Ukraine, but also Poland is insisting on German approval: “A trifle like the delivery of a few howitzers from Estonia to Ukraine should not be blocked just because the weapons originally come from Germany,” said Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Szymon Szynkowski vel Sęk of the German Press Agency. The United States and Great Britain, among others, supply the Ukrainian army with weapons.

In view of the increasing escalation in the Ukraine conflict, arms deliveries are also being discussed in Moscow – to the pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine. The Kremlin’s United Russia party proposed officially supplying the breakaway regions in Luhansk and Donetsk with military supplies.

Against the background of the many problems, it was seen as a small glimmer of hope that Russia and Ukraine met on Wednesday for the first time since the current tensions began in the so-called Normandy format. The talks, which were held in Paris at the advisory level and with Franco-German mediation, lasted into the evening. dpa