Surrendering to Russia would not bring peace to Ukraine. The NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenbergwelcoming Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to Brussels, responded to Pope Francis, although without ever naming himafter the pontiff, according to previews of an interview given to Swiss Radio and Television, spoke, referring to Kiev, of the “courage” of those who raise the “white flag” and negotiate, to avoid worse consequences in the future for the own people.

“NATO's support for Ukraine – Stoltenberg said – saves lives and must continue. President Vladimir Putin started this war and could end it today, but Ukraine does not have that option. Surrendering is not peace. We must continue to strengthen Kiev, to demonstrate to Putin that he will not get what he wants on the battlefield. He must sit down and negotiate a solution whereby Ukraine is recognized and prevails as a sovereign and independent nation.”

The words of Pope Francisfrom the beginning one of the very few authoritative voices 'outside the chorus' regarding the war in Ukraine, they were also coldly received by the European Commission, deployed since February 2022 on the line of President Volodymyr Zelensky. The possibility of achieving peace in Ukraine, said Foreign Affairs spokesman Peter Stano, “lies in the hands of one man, who answers to the name of Vladimir Putin, who started this war and who continues it every day We are certainly in favor of peace, of a just peace, of a peace that is formulated on the conditions of the victim of this war, which is Ukraine.” Also the German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock (Greens), from Berlin criticized the Pontiff's words: “I really don't understand it,” he said via social media.

Stoltenberg welcomed Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson yesterday to NATO headquarters, after Sweden formally became the 32nd member country of the Atlantic Alliance, following the collapse of the veto of first Turkey and then Viktor Orban's Hungary, last to ratify. The entry of the Scandinavian country adds to that of Finland, both determined by theinvasion of Ukraine by Russia, which profoundly changed the structure of European security. Stockholm, underlined the secretary general, brings to the Alliance “cutting-edge capabilities, armed forces and a first-class defense industry and spends more than 2% of GDP on defense”, an objective that not all member countries 'Alliance have reached.

“After more than two hundred years of neutrality, you join the strongest and most successful military alliance in history,” the Norwegian politician remarked. Sweden has not actively participated in a conflict since the Napoleonic Wars, although during the Second World War it allowed the passage of Third Reich troops through its territory. However, you have participated in numerous peacekeeping missions around the world. Stoltenberg noted that when he became secretary general of the Alliance, he never expected that Finland and Sweden would join NATO under his (repeatedly renewed) mandate.

Kristersson, however, ruled out that his country could host Alliance nuclear warheads on its territory: “We say clearly that we see no need for Sweden to host permanent bases or nuclear weapons on its territory in peacetime. It is Sweden's decision, which is fully respected,” the prime minister said. Stoltenberg, for his part, confirmed that “There is no plan to expand the number of nuclear-armed NATO allies”. It is known that the Atlantic Alliance's deterrence against the USSR first and then Russia, taking for granted a numerical superiority of the Russian army, was and is based mainly on tactical nuclear weapons deployed in the territory of the Alliance: in case ground attack, would be used against Russian territory, a possibility that exerts a strong deterrent against possible attacks.

“Naturally – explained the secretary general – we constantly evaluate our posture with regards to conventional forces. But there are no plans, for example, to have a battalion in Sweden, like the ones we have in the Baltics.” But “obviously – added Stoltenberg – with Finland and Sweden in the Alliance, the geography changes, because now we have two important allies also on the western side of the Baltic Sea”, which with the entry of Helsinki and Stockholm has become, for the most part part, a 'Nato lake'. “We are practicing and preparing to protect Finland and Sweden, but also to protect and help more efficiently all the Baltic regions. But there is no plan to have permanent bases” on Swedish territory.

Kiev convenes apostolic nuncio: “Disappointed by the Pope's words”

Meanwhile, the apostolic nuncio to Ukraine, Visvaldas Kulbokas, was summoned yesterday to the Foreign Ministry in Kiev following the words of Pope Francis. This is what we read in a note published on the website of the Kiev Foreign Ministry.

Ukraine, the nuncio was told according to the note, is “disappointed by the Pontiff's words regarding the 'white flag' and the need to 'show courage and negotiate'”. According to the Kiev Foreign Ministry, as also reported by Interfax-Ukraine, “instead of appeals that legitimize the right of the strong and encourage him not to further respect the norms of international law, the Pontiff should give a signal to the international community on the need to an immediate union of forces to guarantee the victory of good over evil, as well as addressing appeals to the aggressor and not to the victim”.

The Kiev Foreign Ministry underlines how Ukraine, “like no other, fights for peace” and cites the United Nations Charter and the Peace Formula proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.