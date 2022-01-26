AGENCIES Wednesday, 26 January 2022, 20:22



The Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, announced on Wednesday that Washington has delivered its written proposals to Moscow to dissuade it from carrying out an eventual invasion of Ukraine. White House sources have expressed that the Russian demands, included in a proposed agreement with NATO members and a draft bilateral treaty between Russia and the US, have not been accepted.

The person in charge of delivering the document was the United States ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, who took it in person to the Foreign Ministry of the Eurasian country.

The document addresses concerns that Moscow has publicly expressed, such as on security, and outlines areas where the United States sees potential for progress with Russia, such as arms control, transparency and stability, Blinken explained. the CNN television network.

In addition, he warns that Moscow’s demand that Ukraine be excluded from NATO is not acceptable. “We will uphold NATO’s open door principle,” he said.

Blinken has reiterated that Washington and its partners and allies are “ready” to hold Russia “accountable” in the event of an invasion of Ukraine, with actions that would entail “significant costs” to its economy, such as controls on exports from the country. Eurasian.

Similarly, he has emphasized the unity of the United States and its partners to “support what have to be inviolable principles to achieve stability and prosperity” in the coming years.

In addition, he has guaranteed that the allies are “adapting measures” so that the global energy supply is not affected “in case Russia wants to play with the gas supply” and to mitigate a possible rise in prices.

Finally, he stressed that Russia “has to choose” which path to take and insisted that if it chooses “aggression” these actors are “united throughout the world.”

On the other hand, “NATO has sent its proposals to Russia this afternoon in Brussels, through a senior NATO official, in parallel with the United States,” a NATO spokesman confirmed to Europa Press, shortly before NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a press conference.

Tensions around Ukraine have worsened in recent weeks due to the increase in Russian troops deployed in the area, an issue that the international community sees as a threat of invasion. The Russian government, however, has rejected such accusations.