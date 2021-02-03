The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the European Union welcomed today, Wednesday, the extension of the “New START” nuclear treaty for five years between the United States and Russia to limit nuclear weapons, which was due to expire this week.

The 30 member states of NATO said that the agreement contributes to international stability, but stressed, in a joint statement, that this is “the beginning and not the end of an effort to confront nuclear threats.”

The statement said that the transatlantic alliance “remains clear about the challenges posed by Russia” and will continue to deal with “aggressive actions.”

The “New START” agreement came into effect in 2011, establishing a deal between the United States and Russia that controls weapons stocks and allows inspections.

The agreement was due to expire on the fifth of this month, but was renewed at the last minute by new US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The two countries control about 90 percent of the world’s nuclear weapons stockpile. The “New START” treaty limits the two countries’ arsenals to 1,550 ready-to-launch nuclear warheads and 800 launch systems each.

Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, said that given their large arsenals, Moscow and Washington “bear a special responsibility” and must continue to work to reduce their stocks.

In a statement, on behalf of the 27 member states of the European Union, Borrell described the new start as a “decisive contribution to international and European security.”