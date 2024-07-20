NATO and Russia: World War III is no longer scary

June 1976 – For months, the secret services have been following a strange movement of troops and vehicles close to the European borders and, as far as we know, also on the borders between Italy and Yugoslavia.



Motivation? The political lessons of 20 and 21 June 1976 in Italy where the Italian Communist Party is expected to overtake the coalition led by Christian Democracy. The Warsaw Pact’s position puts all NATO member states on alert for the probable deployment of short- and long-range nuclear missiles.

NATO’s response was not long in coming, US bases in Europe are on maximum alert, as are Great Britain and France, which have nuclear weapons placed on self-propelled vehicles, ships and submarines that have long cruised in the Mediterranean and the Adriatic.

The elections ended with a strong advance by the PCI, but the government parties maintained their majority by a minimal percentage gap, thus beginning the period of the “historic compromise” where the PCI supported the government with a sort of “approval with abstention”.

It all ended with the retreat of all forces in the field while the darkest period of red terrorism continued in Italy culminating with the assassination of DC President Aldo Moro.

The lesson of this tug of war brought both sides to their senses and continued skirmishes until November 9, 1989, the day of the fall of the Berlin Wall, followed by the dissolution of the USSR from January 19, 1990 to December 31, 1991.

Today, unfortunately, we are witnessing a repetition of the escalation of threats by Russia, which has aims of reunifying the former USSR countries, persisting almost daily in very colorful “verbal” threats. To give you an idea of ​​what could happen, I leave you with “The AI ​​that predicts the Third World War: Nuclear simulation”. Is it worth all this to conquer a piece of extra land?