After the USA, Russia is now also canceling the “Open Skies” agreement on mutual military observation flights.

BERLIN taz | Russia and the US-led NATO are sliding further and further back into the Cold War that was once believed to have been overcome. On Friday the government in Moscow announced Russia’s withdrawal from the “Open Skies Agreement on mutual military observation flights”, which the 34 member states of NATO and the former Warsaw Treaty Organization (WVO) had agreed in 1992. The Trump administration in Washington had already terminated the agreement last year because of alleged Russian violations.

The agreement on “open skies”, which came into force in 2002, was the most important confidence-building measure that the former enemy states of the East-West bloc confrontation had agreed upon after the end of the confrontation with the convention on conventional arms control in Europe (CFE), which was also at risk. It allows the 34 contracting states to conduct military observation flights in the respective other airspaces in order to obtain information about troops as well as military facilities and activities.

The idea of ​​such a treaty had already been proposed by then US President Dwight D. Eisenhower to the Soviet leadership during the Geneva Four Power Conference in 1955. However, the follow-up failed due to Soviet fears that the observation flights could be used for espionage purposes.

In May 1989, half a year before the fall of the Berlin Wall, then US President George Bush Sr. the idea again. In February 1990 the 35 foreign ministers of NATO and the then still existing WVO decided at the “Open Skies” conference in Ottawa to start negotiations. After the end of the WVO and the subsequent collapse of the Soviet Union, negotiations took place within the framework of the “Conference for Security and Cooperation in Europe” (CSCE).

Balance tilted

Around 1,500 observation flights took place up to the exit of the USA, which was carried out in November after the Trump administration announced in May 2020. The reason given by the United States was that Russia refused to allow the US Air Force to fly over some areas where Washington suspects medium-range nuclear missiles. In addition, Moscow is hindering reconnaissance flights over the Baltic Sea off Kaliningrad and areas in the vicinity of Georgia.

The United States withdrew from the treaty under “pretended accusations”, and their withdrawal had “significantly upset the balance of the interests of the signatory states,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday. Moscow’s proposals to keep the agreement alive had “not met with a response” from Washington’s NATO allies.

After the US withdrew last November, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov unsuccessfully demanded a written commitment from the European NATO states and Canada not to disclose any more data to the US after observation flights over Russia.

Lavrov also warned the contracting parties against responding to US demands to no longer allow Russian observation flights over American military bases in Europe. This is “a gross violation of the contract”.

Regret and criticism

The federal government had regretted and criticized the announcement of the US exit by the Trump administration in May 2020. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) stated at the time: “We can see that there have indeed been difficulties in implementing the treaty on the Russian side in recent years, but from our point of view this does not justify termination.” and peace “to practically the entire northern hemisphere,” stressed Maas.

The Foreign Minister announced that Germany would “work intensively with our like-minded partners to ensure that the US government reconsider its decision.” The Open Skies Agreement still exists formally between the remaining 32 contracting states. But after the US and Russia left, it is practically wasted and politically dead.