From: Leonie Hudelmaier

The police were also deployed at the NATO base – a spokesman did not provide any further details. © Christoph Reichwein/dpa

There is a fear that the Russian attack on Ukraine will also make Germany a target – at least its critical and military infrastructure. Mysterious incidents are already piling up.

Berlin – For months, extreme vigilance has been in place at NATO and Bundeswehr bases in Germany. Now the situation seems to be coming to a head – in August alone, several barracks reported mysterious occurrences and even temporarily closed their gates.

Alarm at NATO airfield: Second highest warning level in Geilenkirchen

In Geilenkirchen in North Rhine-Westphalia, about 35 kilometers from Aachen, the second highest warning level was declared on Thursday. The reason: there is intelligence information that indicates a possible threat, said Christian Brett, spokesman for the air base. For security reasons, the authorities never really release exact details. Only this much: The second highest warning level, “Charlie,” means in NATO jargon that an incident has occurred or there is evidence that some form of terrorist action against the alliance is very likely.

The Awacs flying early warning system is stationed in Geilenkirchen. 14 Boeing 707 aircraft were converted to monitor the airspace and warn NATO early. On Thursday, all employees who were not on duty were sent home. Flight operations continued as planned, however. The spokesman dismissed speculation about drone flights over the airfield as “absurd”. Drones could not be navigated over no-fly zones. Suspicious observations were made in Geilenkirchen last week. In the meantime, according to security sources, a person from the airport area has been taken into custody and questioned.

Drones over industrial park: Public prosecutor investigates suspected sabotage

This month, there were actual drone flights over an industrial site with critical infrastructure in Brunsbüttel, Schleswig-Holstein – several in fact. The Flensburg public prosecutor’s office is now investigating on suspicion of spying for the purposes of sabotage. According to media reports, suspected Russian military-type reconnaissance drones flew over the site with a floating liquefied gas terminal and chemical plants for several nights in a row. The police are on alert, the German Armed Forces was switched on.

Following the security incident at the air force barracks in Cologne-Wahn, police investigations are ongoing. © Roberto Pfeil/dpa

Suspected sabotage at Bundeswehr sites: State of emergency in Cologne barracks

Due to abnormal values ​​in a continuous drinking water test and a hole in the fence, a state of emergency was declared at the German army base in Cologne on Wednesday last week. The water was turned off, the barracks were closed and the building was searched. Two days later, the all-clear was given: more detailed tests did not reveal any exceedances of the limit values ​​and there were no possible suspects. Nevertheless, controls were increased, and not only at this barracks.

Incidents in Bavaria: Government plans law to protect critical infrastructure

As early as October 2022, there were reports of mysterious drone flights at the military training area in Wildflecken in Lower Franconia. According to “Business Insider”, Ukrainian soldiers are being trained on armored vehicles there. The investigation was closed in the spring of this year. With the war in Ukraine, drone flights have increased enormously. According to research by WDR and NDR, 446 drones were sighted over Bundeswehr locations in 2023 alone. Places where Ukrainian soldiers are being trained were particularly affected.

Damage was also discovered on a gate to the Christoph Probst barracks in Garching near Munich on Friday last week. There was no indication that anyone had made it onto the premises, but military facilities in Germany remain on alert.

Politicians are well aware of the danger. We must “remain vigilant,” says the Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) after the sabotage alarm in Cologne. After the summer break, the federal government is planning a law to improve the protection of critical infrastructure. The traffic light coalition has agreed on a so-called “Kritis umbrella law” in the coalition agreement. It is to contain requirements for better physical protection of important facilities. After the most recent incidents, time now seems to be pressing. (Leonie Hudelmaier)