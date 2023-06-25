NATO | An “unprecedented amount” of uniforms can be seen in Helsinki’s street scene in the coming days – the reason is the congress of the reserve organization

The CIOR congress, hosted by the Reserve Officers’ Association, brings more than 500 participants from NATO member and partner countries to Helsinki.

in Finland the annual summer congress of CIOR, the world’s largest reserve organization, begins today.

The event brings more than 500 participants to Finland from countries that belong to the military alliance NATO or are its partners.

“Thanks to the event, an unprecedented number of reserve soldiers in the uniforms of different countries will be seen in the streets of Helsinki in the coming week,” says the Reserviupseeriliitto in its press release.

Reserve Officers Association says that Helsinki was chosen as the meeting place for this year’s summer congress in 2020. According to the association, it is a demanding event, the expectations of the participants are high.

“When we became the host, we couldn’t even imagine in which world situation the CIOR summer congress would be held here. The eyes of the whole world have already focused on Finland, so the pressure to organize a truly top-class event for our international guests has not lessened in any way,” stated the Executive Director of the Reserve Officers’ Association in the press release. Janne Kosonen.

The congress lasts until Friday. In connection with the event, an intensive MILCOMP military skills competition and a CIMEX exercise developing military and civilian crisis management cooperation will be organized.