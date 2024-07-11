“The establishment of theNATO Special Envoy for the Southern Flank it’s an important decision, it was an Italian battle and we we believe it is right that an Italian be chosen for that rolePrime Minister Giorgi Meloni also said this to Rutte today”. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, on the sidelines of the NATO summit. “We are asking for it, then we will also look at the other countries. But I believe it is right for the role that Italy has, also for the number of soldiers it has in NATO missions, it would be an acknowledgement for our country”, he added.

According to Tajani “Kiev’s fate in NATO is sealed. Once the war is over, work will be done to speed things upthe same goes for the European Union, but we must respect the balances and have respect for the other candidate countries”. “In my opinion – he added – Victory in the Ukrainian conflict will be when the Russians agree to sit at the peace table and not to continue the war of invasion.”

‘I saw Biden clear-headed at NATO, but it’s a US affair’

Answering reporters’ questions about Joe Biden’s health, the vice-premier confided that “during his speech at the NATO summit, Joe Biden was in good shape and gave a lucid speech, but I am not a doctor nor is it up to me to say what he should do”. But he clarified that he did not want to get into an issue that concerns the United States.