NATO | An aircraft carrier participates for the first time in the main war exercise of the Finnish Air Force

Aircraft carriers sailing in the Atlantic have become part of Finland’s air defense with NATO membership.

Finland At the end of September, history will be made in the Ruska main war exercise of the Air Force. For the first time, fighters will participate in the exercise, operating from an aircraft carrier sailing in the Atlantic.

The F-35 fighters of the British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth fly from the Norwegian Sea to Finnish airspace for training, after which they return without stopping back to the carrier. Air refueling makes it possible to fly back and forth.

An F-35 fighter jet takes off from the aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth.

An aircraft carrier participation in Finland’s most important national air operations exercise is one example of what kind of changes NATO membership brings to Finland’s defense.

With NATO membership, allied aircraft carriers operating in the Atlantic are also part of Finland’s air defense if necessary.

The first sign of the above was already seen at the end of May, when the USS Gerard R. Ford, the newest and most modern aircraft carrier of the United States, participated in a large multinational led by Finland For the Arctic Challenge Exercise or Ace exercise.

The Ace exercise was mainly flown in the northern parts of Finland, Sweden and Norway. At that time, American planes participated in Ace by flying along the coast of Norway and they did not come to Finland.

The visit of the Gerard R. Ford aircraft carrier belonging to the US Sixth Fleet at that time received publicity, especially in Norway, because it was the first American aircraft carrier to visit Norway for more than six decades.

Air Force chief of operations, colonel Karri Heikinheimo reminds of the old military instruction “train as you fight”. It means that things are done in the exercises in the same way as they would be in exceptional circumstances.

“We are happy that we have active allies and partners. It is important to us that we get to train with F-35s. It’s a great thing for us, and it’s part of building our performance,” he says.

“We are particularly interested in the integration of the fourth and fifth fighter generations.”

Finland has purchased 64 fifth-generation F-35s. The first of them will arrive in Finland in 2026. The entire aircraft fleet will reach full operational performance only in 2030, when the current fourth-generation Hornets have been decommissioned.

The fighter planes operating from the aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth are the F-35B model designed for carrier use, which differs from the planes purchased by Finland.

Weak tribe says that Finland basically does not care what platform the machines come from.

“In this case, the Queen Elizabeth is a mobile platform with performance [hävittäjät] will be moved to strategically important places.”

Air warfare training includes two-way training. Opposite are your own i.e. blue and the opponent’s i.e. red. According to Heikinheimo, British F-35 fighters can be used on both sides. However, the starting point is that they would work on the blue side.

“The details will be specified later. We also train our own design staff. In connection with the exercise, tactical plans are made, or in English called an air tasking order, which gives tactical reasons, what kind of targets the air divisions operate against and what their goals are.”

Heikinheimo reminds that an air war exercise is not only about putting fighter pilots in different situations to solve problems.

“Planning the structure of the air operation is also one of the subjects of the exercise. It is given as a practice task to the mission planners that such a situation and such resources are in use. How do you solve this problem? That is the task of staff officers, planning officers.”

Queen Elizabeth -the aircraft carrier is the flagship of the British Navy. It also has a similar sister ship Prince of Wales. Britain uses them for shows of force around the world.

A week ago, the Queen Elizabeth left Portsmouth for the North Atlantic and the Norwegian Sea, where it is reported to be training with the countries of the British-led JEF group (Joint Expeditionary Force). Finland is also one of the JEF countries.

Queen Elizabeth’s equipment this time includes F-35 fighter jets and Merlin and Wildcat helicopters.

The fact that it can carry more F-35 fighter jets than, for example, Denmark has acquired for its air force is indicative of the carrier’s military striking power. Denmark has purchased 27 F-35 fighter jets, the first four of which arrived in the country this week.

Queen Elizabeth is accompanied by a so-called carrier strike group, which includes warships, supply ships and submarines. They are not all necessarily British, but can also come from an allied or partner country.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is the largest ship ever in the British Navy. It can accommodate a maximum of forty aircraft.

Ruska– air operations exercise will be organized on the 25th–30th September About 60 aircraft and 4,500 soldiers will take part in it, of which 2,600 are reservists.

Most of the aircraft participating in the exercise are Hornet fighters. In addition to them, there are Hawk jet training planes, communication and transport planes, NH-90 transport helicopters and a dozen aircraft from Sweden and Britain.

Sweden brings Gripen fighters to the exercise, which operate from Pirkkala.

The main bases of the exercise are Rissala, Pirkkala and Rovaniemi. We also fly from Tervola and Vieremä ground bases. Finnish machines are also operated from Sweden’s Kallax.